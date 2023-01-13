News Top Stories

Obasanjo denies alleged collusion on 2023 polls

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday denied being part of any alleged collusion over the 2023 general elections in Nigeria. Obasanjo spoke through his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday. According to him, the former President is not responsible for the viral stories on some discredited platforms on the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria. Akinyemi in a statement titled “Rigging claim, letter to Britain: Obasanjo not responsible – Aide,” maintained that the “viral trending story on the alleged plan by the former President to collude with electoral body in the Presidential election of February 25 is completely false.”

 

