News

Obasanjo denies alleged collusion on 2023 polls

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday denied being part of any alleged collusion of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Obasanjo spoke through his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday.

According to him, the former President is not responsible for the viral stories on some discredited platforms on the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria.

Akinyemi in a statement titled: “Rigging claim, letter to Britain: Obasanjo not responsible – Aide,” maintained that the “viral trending story on the alleged plan by the former President to collude with electoral body in the Presidential election of February 25 is completely false.”

He said apart from the open letter dated January 1, 2023 and the one addressed to the renowned historians, Prof. Toyin Falola on his 70th birthday, there had been no other public or private letter written to anybody by the former President

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Modi assures Canada that India will meet its vaccine needs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday he had assured Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau that India would do its best to supply Canada with vaccines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, potentially easing shortages faced in the country. India, which boasts several vaccine manufacturing facilities, is fast emerging as a key supplier of shots […]
News Top Stories

Buni: Why APC can’t hold National Convention in Dec

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

  Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, hinted that it may not be able to hold the proposed Extraordinary National Convention of the party earlier scheduled for December due to the series of internal crisis plaguing the various state chapters across the country.   Chairman of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning […]
News

Insecurity: Lagos to audit forest estates

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Worried by possible use of its forests estates as hideouts for criminals, the Lagos State government, yesterday, said that it would soon begin an audit of forests estates in the state to secure them against intruders who may be using the forests as cover to perpetrate nefarious and criminal activities. Briefing journalistsonthe event to commemorate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica