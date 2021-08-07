Obasanjo, EKSU VC honoured in Cameroon

A former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, Professor Edward Olanipekun, were recently honored in Cameroon alongside other prominent individuals. A press release by the head Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs of the Institution, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, which was released yesterday, stated that the duo were presented with different awards to mark the 6th convocation ceremony of The ICT University, Yaounde, Cameroon. The ICT University in Yaounde is one of the campuses of The ICT University Foundation in the United States of America.

“At the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of The ICT University, Yaounde, Cameroon, Rev. Professor Anyambod Emmanuel Anya, described Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as “Africa’s foremost son who has shaped the political, economic, social and cultural landscape of the continent for over five decades”. “Also, while presenting the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ to the Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University, the Vice Chancellor of the University described Professor Edward Olanipekun as an “accomplished international scholar.”

Like this: Like Loading...