Obasanjo endorses 2021 Onitsha City Marathon

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has endorsed the Onitsha City Marathon, (OCM), competition, which the second edition holds September 25 this year.

Obasanjo, who promised to flag off the event in Onitsha, Anambra State, noted that the act of exercise is good for the body and soul, which has been part of his own daily routine.

The former president spoke when members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Marathon, led by Professor Olusegun Sogbesun, visited him at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Penthouse residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State at the weekend.

Obasanjo said: “I have been away for some days and I feel heavy now, so I am going for my squash game now. At least, I also cover about 10km walk every day, it keeps body and soul together that is what I do.

“I must tell you that I am with you on this. Our youth must be encouraged to be part of this too.”

The elder statesman, who accepted to be the Grand Patron of Onitsha City Marathon, cited his concern and support for groups and citizens who take special interest in the physical fitness of the citizenry, particularly the youths.

The OCM, an initiative of the Onitsha Business School, was conceived to discover and harness the abundant sporting talents of the teeming youths of Onitsha metropolis and environs.

It is also aimed at revolutionizing sports as a socio-economic development tool. The LOC also presented some memorabilia to Obasanjo

Like this: Like Loading...