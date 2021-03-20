Sports

Obasanjo endorses 2021 Onitsha City Marathon

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has endorsed the Onitsha City Marathon, (OCM), competition, which second edition holds September 25 this year.
Obasanjo, who promised to flag off the event in Onitsha, Anambra State, noted that the act of exercise is good for the body and soul, which has been part of his own daily routine.
The former president spoke when members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Marathon, led by Professor Olusegun Sogbesun, visited him at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Penthouse residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State at the weekend.
Obasanjo said: “I have been away for some days and I feel heavy now, so I am going for my squash game now. At least, I also cover about 10km walk everyday, it keeps body and soul together that is what I do.
“I must tell you that I am with you on this. Our youth must be encouraged to be part of this too.”
The elder statesman, who accepted to be the Grand Patron of Onitsha City Marathon, cited his concern and support for group and citizens who take special interest in the physical fitness of the citizenry, particularly the youths.
The OCM, an initiative of the Onitsha Business School, was conceived to discover and harness the abundant sporting talents of the teeming youths of Onitsha metropolis and environs. It is also aimed at revolutionizing sports as a socio-economic development tool.
The Onitsha City Marathon, according to Sogbesun debuted on October 5, 2019, as the first international marathon, East of the Niger, which attracted over 25 international marathon runners and around 700 Nigerians. It could not hold last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Professor Sogbesun hinted that “the 2021 edition will come with a lot of goodies, making it far better than the initial edition, with some board games like scrabble, chess, ayo and checkers for schools, as well as a criterium (bicycle race). We are also likely to have a 10-kilometre race and the VIP race to spice up the week.”
The LOC also presented some memorabilia to Obasanjo.

