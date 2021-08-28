Obasanjo: Enemies of Nigeria will fail

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday declared that the enemies of Nigeria who do not want the country remain united will fail. Obasanjo advised those calling for the disintegration of the country to shelve the idea, insisting that the cost of staying together as a nation is cheaper than the cost of dividing Nigeria. The Special Assistant to Obasanjo on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, stated that Obasanjo gave the advice, while speaking at the Book Launch titled: “My Life and Times, a Memoir by Sunday Mbang,” organised by the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), and which held in Lagos.

“There are many people; high and low – who can be described as enemies of Nigeria but they will not win over those who are friends of Nigeria,” Obasanjo said. While speaking about the celebrant, the ex-president assured the respected Christian leader that the enemies of Nigeria won’t win. “We are here to honour somebody we should honour, and learn from him (Mbang), to show that we genuinely love and appreciate him for the service he has rendered to the Christian community in this country and world over. We also want to assure him that whatever happens, we will continue to work for unity, peace, security and progress of this country.

“I know that these are things are dear to his heart. We want to assure you that Nigeria will continue to exist because the cost for Nigeria not to continue to exist is much more than the cost for us to make Nigeria to continue to exist.” The celebrant recalled how he became friends with Obasanjo and since then “we have become brothers, but of different mothers.” Also at the event, the Akwa Ibom State Governor and Chairman of the occasion, Udom Emmanuel thanked the former President and the celebrant for keeping together over the years, assuring that they would remain his fathers.

Like this: Like Loading...