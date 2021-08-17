News

Obasanjo: Failure of African leaders to take hard choices responsible for overpopulation

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Tuesday attributed the alarming population growth in Africa to the failure of African leaders to take hard choices on population management which according to him “is encumbering progress in the continent.”

Obasanjo stated this in his address at the Public Presentation of the 2020 Report of the Africa Progress Group (APG).

Obasanjo Chairs APG, a group of African leaders and elder statesmen pushing for the progress of the continent.

The former President, however, ruled out support for one child or two per family policy in African countries, but submitted that the population should be properly harnessed as an asset rather than a burden.

He said: “African governments should not ignore the overwhelming evidence that the failure of leadership to apply a set of hard choices on population management is encumbering progress in the continent.

“For the avoidance of doubt, APG is not queuing behind the proposition for policies such as one child or two per family as we have in some regions of the world. Our position is based on the belief that population, large or small, can be harnessed as an asset rather than a burden.

“Besides, the variability in socio-cultural positions on family planning by different African communities should be respected but properly managed. Africa’s growing population if well managed will yield huge dividends for national and regional development.”
Obasanjo equally harped on food security as a way of curbing hunger and malnutrition in Africa.

