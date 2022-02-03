News

Obasanjo farm’s fire: Ex-president paid a token to locals – Benue govt

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comments Off on Obasanjo farm’s fire: Ex-president paid a token to locals – Benue govt

The Benue State government yesterday explained that former President Olusegun Obasanjo paid a token to communities in Howe, Gwer Local Government Area, where his mango plantation that was gutted by fire is located. The token, the government said, was paid to various stakeholders including youths, women groups and traditional rulers, among others, to enable the former president to utilise the land for 25 years before handing it over to the host community. Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Kester Ikyenge, gave the clarification while speaking with journalists in his office in Makurdi.

Ikyenge, who spoke through the Director of Agricultural Services in the Ministry, Mr. Thomas Unongo, said representatives of the former president in collaboration with the state government, had after reaching a truce, dropped the token to the community for the over 2,420 hectares of farm land. He said the land is one of the 150 government sites developed in the early 80’s by the then Aper Aku administration and replicated in almost all the local government areas of the state. “The state government sat with the community and the representatives of the Obasanjo farms and some token that the land will be leased out to Obasanjo farms for 25 years was paid.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate passes bill to end discrimination between first degree, HND

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday decided to end the age-long controversial dichotomy between first degree holders and their Higher National Diploma (HND) counterparts in the country. The apex legislative chamber did this by passing the bill that prohibited employers in the country from discriminating between first degree and Higher National Diploma (HND) holders in promotion and career […]
News

Bilateral cooperation needed to combat regional security threats –IGP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has underscored the urgent need for bilateral cooperation in Africa, as part of measures to tackle threats to regional security. The IGP gave the charge, Tuesday, at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)/Cooperation Agreement between the Nigeria Police and their Sierra Leonean counterparts, at […]
News

Igbo group to Buhari: Review latest police promotions

Posted on Author Reporter

…says elevation of only one officer from S’East unfair Our Reporter The Conference of Igbo Professionals Worldwide, has joined a cross section of groups and individuals across the country, to bemoan the recent promotion of senior officers by the Police Service Commission (PSC). Specifically, the Igbo professionals alleged unfair treatment against the South East geo-political […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica