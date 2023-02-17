Obasanjo: Global community anxious about Nigeria’s presidential election

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said the global community is anxious about the outcome of next week’s Nigeria’s presidential election. Obasanjo spoke when he played host to leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Otta, Abeokuta, Ogun State. He urged Nigerians to strive towards peaceful elections, noting that some stakeholders in West African subregion, have suspended their activities until after the Nigerian election. He said: “We are in a critical period in Nigeria. In few days time, we will be going to the poll to elect our leaders that will pilot the affairs of this country for the next four years from May, and I hope nothing intervenes. “I have been in Togo, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire from the beginning of the week and from there, they are concerned about what happens in Nigeria as every Nigerian knows. “Before I left Abidjan, President Alassane Quattara of Cote d’Ivoire was telling me about a position that Cote d’Ivoire is fighting for and he told me that, ‘we are putting it on hold until after Nigeria’s elections’. “So, even for them, Nigeria’s elections is of utmost importance. “My belief is that for us, who are directly involved, we cannot take it any less important.”

