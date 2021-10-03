Obasanjo harps on unity among traditional rulers in Yorubaland

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday charged all the traditional rulers in Yorubaland to promote unity among themselves. Obasanjo insisted that Yoruba monarchs have a major role to play in the development of the region and Nigeria in general.

The former President gave the charge during the celebration of his community’s annual Odun Omo Olowu festival held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Obasanjo, who is one of the kingmakers and also the Balogun of Owu Kingdom, charged traditional rulers and stakeholders to promote cultural heritage and make it a tourism attraction.

The event, which was attended by the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and former governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, among others, had a role of honour of the year given to former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Adeleye Oyebade and distinguished Owu son award was given to one of the children of Obasanjo, Seun.

Obasanjo, who spoke in the presence of the Alake of Egbaland,Oba Michael Gbadebo and the Agura of Gbagura, Oba Saburi Bakre, among other traditional rulers, charged them to work together and allow development in the state.

He said our Kabiyesi “has a lot of work to do to achieve oneness; they must work hands in hands for the progress. “May it be possible for us to do all, the happiness of the Governor will be that all Kings in Ogun central at home and abroad join hands to assist the government.”

On the need to promote culture towards making it a tourism attraction centre, Obasanjo said, “some people came to me and said we don’t have tourist attraction centres. I told them what nonsense are they saying?

“They said the only tourism attraction that we have is Olumo. I told them we have other tourist attractions; what about all our traditions, when we package it and do it well, they are tourist attraction.

One of it is what we are doing here today.” The governor in his remarks commended the former president for his roles in the state and the country. The governor pledged to join hands in promoting cultural heritage and tradition

