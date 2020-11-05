Obasanjo headlines first Owu Day in Ibadan

Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, will, on Saturday, play host to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, as the first Owu Day anniversary will hold in the ancient city. The chief host and the father of the day is the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, as all the Owu descendants either resident in or indigenes of Ibadan gather at the spacious Ita Olugbode, Ibadan to acknowledge their source. The chief organiser and the head of Owu descendants in Ibadan, Alhaji Tesilim Olugbode, who is the Mogaji of Olugbode compound, said that all necessary factors that would make the anniversary a success had been put in place. The first Olowu of Owu was the first grandson of Oduduwa, the progenitor of Yoruba, to wear a beaded crown outside Ile-Ife in Yorubaland. Chief Obasanjo is a descendant of Olowu.
Related Articles
Assailants kill woman in Ibadan
A 42-year-old woman, Olusayo Fagbemi, was yesterday killed at the Sasa area of the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State. This came despite the hues and cries that have trailed the rape and murder of three ladies as well as the killing of a young boy in the Akinyele Local Government Area in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria@60: Osun protesters demand Buhari’s resignation over hardship
Scores of people under the aegis of #RevolutionNow movement yesterday morning stormed the major streets of Osogbo, Osun State to protest alleged harsh policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration. The protesters, who gathered at the Old Garage about 8.30am, were chanting antigovernment songs to condemn the hardship faced by Nigerians. New Telegraph saw […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Hoodlums kill Customs officer in Jigawa, steal rifles
The Police in Jigawa have confirmed that hoodlums shot dead a Customs officer and injured one other in Ringim Local Government Area of the state. The Police Spokesman in the state, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Dutse on Monday. Jinjiri said the hoodlums allegedly attacked the officers while on routine […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)