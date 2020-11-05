Obasanjo headlines first Owu Day in Ibadan

Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, will, on Saturday, play host to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, as the first Owu Day anniversary will hold in the ancient city. The chief host and the father of the day is the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, as all the Owu descendants either resident in or indigenes of Ibadan gather at the spacious Ita Olugbode, Ibadan to acknowledge their source. The chief organiser and the head of Owu descendants in Ibadan, Alhaji Tesilim Olugbode, who is the Mogaji of Olugbode compound, said that all necessary factors that would make the anniversary a success had been put in place. The first Olowu of Owu was the first grandson of Oduduwa, the progenitor of Yoruba, to wear a beaded crown outside Ile-Ife in Yorubaland. Chief Obasanjo is a descendant of Olowu.

Like this: Like Loading...