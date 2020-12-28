Obasanjo: How Bajowa saved my life from Dimka in 1976

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday revealed that Gen. Olu Bajowa (Rtd) saved his life from being consumed during the February 13, 1976 military coup d’etat.

According to Obasanjo, if Bajowa had not delayed his movement in the morning of the coup, he would have also fell to the bullets of Lieutenant Colonel Buka Dimka. Disclosing this at Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State during the celebration of the 80th birthday of Bajowa, the former President stated that, “I want to say something about Olu; either he knew it or he didn’t not know. When Dimka coup came, if Olu had not been what and what he is, I would have gone with the coup.

“Olu is very respectful. He is very conscious of our culture. He had a child, a boy, and wanted to name the child after me. He had to call me early in the morning, that morning that Dimka struck.

“And because Olu said he was coming, I had to wait a little bit. I waited beyond the time I would have gone out. “Olu then came. He made the request and I granted the request. “So, I was a little bit late in going on the route that I normally took to work. And Reinumuje went ahead of me and they thought it was me and they shot his car. They shot his car.

Murtala was shot. “Indirectly, that is how Olu Bajowa saved my life,” he stated. Describing Bajowa as a performing soldier, Obasanjo emphasized that Bajowa performed very well when he drafted him to lead the 11 Battalion during the nation’s civil war.

Meanwhile, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu also lauded the exploits of Bajowa while in the military as he described him as one of the illustrious sons of the state who has brought pride to the sunshine state. Akeredolu, who spoke at the commissioning of a community radio station, Awawa 94.1 FM, as part of the activities marking the 80th birthday of the retired Army General noted that having become a General in the Nigeria Army at the young age of 38 years, Bajowa’s exploit in the Nigerian Army was a thing of pride not only to the state but the country at large.

While commending the commitment of Bajowa to the development of his community and the state, Akeredolu stressed that even at 80, the retired Army General was still very agile, adding that there was every cause to thank God for his life.

While commissioning the Awawa 94.1 FM, built by Prince Bajowa, Akeredolu called for the dissemination of information that directly benefits the people of the area in general. Akeredolu said: “When it comes to the issue of health and information, we must keep orientating the people.

There must be a way that people will benefit from this. “They should not promote politics. Getting across to our people in different languages is very important. Here, you can dominate this station with languages that are peculiar to this community.”

Earlier, Prince Bajowa disclosed that the aim of establishing the radio station, was to complement the efforts of government in reviving and promoting the Ikale, Ilaje, Ijaw-Apoi and Ijaw -Arogbo culture, tradition, custom and by extension, the Yoruba heritage, which he said are now becoming abandoned or extinct.

