Obasanjo: How BBHS moulded Awolowo, Abiola, Bola Ajibola, others and I

Former President OlusegunObasanjo yesterday attributedhis success in life to the moral virtues and soundeducation impactedon him by the Baptist Boys High School (BBHS), Abeokuta, Ogun State. Obasanjo said he would not have become what he is today without the school.

The former President spoke in Abeokuta while delivering a lecture titled: “Eyin Ni Iwe Wa: You Are Our Epistle,” at the centenary celebrations of the BBHS, organised by the Old Boys Association of the BBHS. Obasanjo also noted that, the school moulded the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, MKO Abiola, former Judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Prince Bola Ajibola, among others, into what they all became in life. Awolowo was at BBHS in 1928; Ajibola graduated in 1955; Abiola was among the 1956 set, while Obasanjo left the school in 1957. Obasanjo noted that aside education, the 100 year-old school had at different times inculcated godly virtue on all its products. “Without BBHS, I would not have been what I am,” Obasanjo declared.

He said: apart from him, the BBHS would have had MKO Abiola as another former President, but “bad belle” prevented him from becoming President. Obasanjo said: “Today, there are distinguished old boys in all walks of life, i.e., private sector, academia, military and paramilitary, civil society, traditional rulership, etc. Such is the present President of Old Boys Association of BBHS, Prof Kayode Oyesiku. “I believe that I must not be too forgetful to leave out yours truly, the son of Obasanjo, a modest war-victorious General and former Military Head of State and former President of Nigeria. Chief M.K.O. Abiola, the first communication industry millionaire in Nigeria and the acclaimed winner of the 1993 Presidential election who was in a class by himself

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...