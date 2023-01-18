News

Obasanjo: How BBHS moulded me, Awolowo, Abiola, Bola Ajibola, others

Posted on

 

 

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

 

 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday attributed his success in life to the moral virtues and sound education impacted on him by the Baptist Boys High School (BBHS), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Obasanjo said, he would not have become what he is today without the school.

The former President spoke in Abeokuta while delivering a lecture titled: “Eyin Ni Iwe Wa: You Are Our Epistle,” at the centenary celebrations of the BBHS, organised by the Old Boys Association of the BBHS.

Obasanjo also noted that, the school moulded the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, MKO Abiola, former Judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Prince Bola Ajibola, among others, into what they all became in life.

Awolowo was at BBHS in 1928; Ajibola graduated in 1955; Abiola was among the 1956 set, while Obasanjo left the school in 1957.

Obasanjo noted that aside education, the 100 year-old school had at different times inculcated godly virtues on all its products.

 

Reporter

