News Top Stories

Obasanjo: How I survived diabetes for 35 years

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday narrated how he had been managing diabetes for the past 35 years, saying the ailment had killed many of his friends. The former President lamented that many of his friends had died of diabetes because they were unable to manage the disease. Obasanjo disclosed this during the closing ceremony of the Ogun State Diabetes Youth Development Camp, held in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The camp, which was organised by Talabi Diabetes Centre, trained 21 children living with type-1 diabetes in the state on how to manage the disease. Obasanjo advised the children to manage the ailment well by maintaining a good healthy lifestyle, insisting that diabetes is not a killer disease.

The former President told the children to abstain from consuming sugar, foods with carbohydrates and always take their insulin injection in order to manage the disease well. He said: “I have been diagnosed with diabetes for more than 35 years now and here I am, I’m still going about, I’m still jumping up and down, I’m still doing many things many people of my age cannot do.

“Since I was diagnosed with diabetes, a number of my friends have died and the reason is because they just did not manage their diabetes the way they should manage it. “It does not matter whether you are type one or type two, so far there is no cure for diabetes, maybe there will be a cure before I die, but I pray that there will be a cure before you die.

“You have to understand the type of food you should eat, you must completely abstain from sugar. The amount of carbohydrates that you take must be watched. “Don’t miss your drugs, in your own case, your insulin injection, I take my drugs along with me everywhere I go and I always check my blood sugar level regularly. “Don’t let anybody put fear in your mind, diabetes has no cure for now, but it can be managed.”

In his remarks, the camp coordinator, Dr Olubiyi Adesina said the camp was organised to give information and encourage the young people between age 1 and 21 living with type-1 diabetes. Adesina added: “These young people are on insulin injection depending on the dose, it is costly. Averagely, each one of them will be spending close to N20,000 a month on insulin injection alone. And that’s for the rest of their lives, so it is very expensive to manage this. “Now we have organised this program for young people living with type-1 diabetes to give them a lot of information on how to manage themselves.

“Type-1 diabetes is a lifelong disease and we tend to see it in young children and it requires daily insulin injection for life for them to survive. If they stop giving them this injection, they are likely to go into a coma in a few days and eventually die. So, we have brought them together and given them necessary information needed for survival.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Guber election: September 19 to end ‘godfatherism’ in Edo politics – Group

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Indigent young graduates of Edo State origin, under the aegis of the ‘Bury Godfatherism in Edo’ yesterday declared that the September 19 governorship election will mark the end of ‘godfatherism’ in the state politics. Coordinator of the group, Osaro Idemudia, recalled how in 2007, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole fought and defeated godfatherism during the hay […]
Sunday Magazine Top Stories

Awkuzu SARS collected N.5m, still killed my son –Aged mother cries out

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 A 75-year-old woman, Mrs Nkiruka Ugochukwu, from Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has claimed that operatives of the now disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) in Awkuzu, Anambra State, killed her son despite collecting N500, 000 from the family.   She told Sunday Telegraph that her murdered son, Chimezie, was […]
News

Marte, Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Coalition commends Nigerian Army

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGATN), has hailed the Nigerian military under Operation Tura Takaibango which collaborated with the Air Task Force ofv Operation Lafiya Dole for successfully decimating the remnants of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)/Boko Haram sects in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State. […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica