Obasanjo: How we ended Ethiopian two-year civil war

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday revealed how efforts of the African Union’s Horn of Africa led to the peaceful resolution of the two-year civil war in Ethiopia. Obasanjo who is the High Representative of the AU’s Horn of Africa led the peace talk between the Ethiopian Army and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The former President disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists by his Special Assistant on media, Kehinde Akinyemi in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Obasanjo said, despite the challenges he and his team encountered while trying to broker peace between the parties they refused to be discouraged. He said it took him and other African leaders, including former President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo- Ngcuka of South Africa who were part of the panel, eight months “intense shuttle diplomacy, including eight visits to Mekelle, Capital of Tigray” to broker peace between the two parties.

