News

Obasanjo: How we ended Ethiopian two-year civil war

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday revealed how efforts of the African Union’s Horn of Africa led to the peaceful resolution of the two-year civil war in Ethiopia. Obasanjo who is the High Representative of the AU’s Horn of Africa led the peace talk between the Ethiopian Army and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The former President disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists by his Special Assistant on media, Kehinde Akinyemi in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Obasanjo said, despite the challenges he and his team encountered while trying to broker peace between the parties they refused to be discouraged. He said it took him and other African leaders, including former President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo- Ngcuka of South Africa who were part of the panel, eight months “intense shuttle diplomacy, including eight visits to Mekelle, Capital of Tigray” to broker peace between the two parties.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa: Drones to deliver vaccines to hinterlands by August

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State Government on Tuesday assured that by August this year; drones that will be delivering vaccines to the hinterlands will start operation adding that this will also help reduce wastage. Assuring that by that time, vaccines will surely get to the hinterlands like Ezetu, Ekeni, Foroepa and other places, the Commissioner for Health, […]
News

APC chair: George Akume sets up campaign office

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Senator George Akume, one of the prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship aspirants, has just set up an ultra-modern campaign office in Maitama, Abuja.   The move sets him apart from the crowd and shows a level of seriousness and determination on his part.   According to reports, the new campaign office set up by […]
News

2023: Court bars INEC from recognising Obaseki’s PDP faction delegates

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja and Francis Ogbuagu

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising or accepting ad hoc delegates produced by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s faction of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The court declared the delegates produced by Dan Orbih’s faction as authentic and must be recognised and accepted. Delivering judgment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica