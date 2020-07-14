Obasanjo: I didn’t favour anybody in my administration

…says he served all ethnic interests as president

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that there was no question of favouritism when he was in government between 1999 and 2007.

This is just as the former president said any mistake his administration made was a genuine one that was not based on selfish or ethnic interest but in the interest of Nigeria. Speaking yesterday in an interview published in The Point Newspaper, a weekly Nigerian Tabloid, Obasanjo stated that some South West elders had complained that he did not do as much for the South West, but he told them that if he did well for Nigeria, he had also done well for the South West. He said: “When you are in a position of leadership, don’t think only of today, think of tomorrow, because, look, you would be a reference point.

How did he perform? How did he do? What did he do? In the future, people would refer to it. For one thing, I have no mind for malice. I cannot even think of malice. And when I have a job to do, I sink myself into it. “People who worked with me, it doesn’t matter where they come from; they remember what we did together.

There is no question of favouritism; there is no question of, yes, this is my kith and kin. There is no question of this is my personal interest. I never say that we didn’t make a mistake or we are perfect but whatever mistake we made was a genuine mistake. It wasn’t a mistake we made as a result of selfishness.” The former President added: “Some Yoruba have come to me and said you didn’t do enough for the Yoruba. I said, yes, did I do for Nigeria? They said you did. I asked, is Yoruba not part of Nigeria? If I did as I could for Nigeria and Yoruba are part of Nigeria, then I have done for the Yoruba as well as I have done for Igbo, Hausa and so on. I think that must guide us. “Yes, the question is what is my guiding principle? Nigeria. You know it is true I became the President on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party. Now, I am not a PDP man. I am not an APC(AllProgressivesCongress) man. Even, I am not an ADC (African Democratic Congress) man. Butif youaskformyparty, I will say Nigeria is my party. “The point you must bear in mind is that this country can be a great country. We have everything to make this country great. And that is what always worries me. When you see what we can do, how to do it, and we are not doing it. That is really unfortunate. “Can we get there? I believe we can. All we need is one generation of consistency in leadership, we will be there. That is what we need. We need one generation of right leadership consistently.” Urging leaders at all levels to be inquisitive and be interested in happenings around them, Obasanjo said it is wrong for a leader to close his doors to advice. “Here is Kehinde. ]

He is one of the boys who works with me. At times, I would say what do you think of this? Because he may have his ears where I cannot have my ears. So listening to him may be an advantage also. But if you close your ears and you close your doors, I will not go about and say come and listen to me. That is not my job. If you are a leader, you must be inquisitive,” he said.

