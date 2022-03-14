…but power kept chasing me

Obasanjo: I was reluctant in ruling Nigeria Abeok uta Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday said he was reluctant in taking up the mantle of leadership, but power kept chasing him, despite him not running after power. Obasanjo said, as a soldier, he was trained to run away from politics, because “soldiering and politics don’t go together.” The former President spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital during a symposium, organised by the national leadership of the Keggites Club of Nigeria through the Unity in Diversity Forum. Obasanjo said, he did not run after power, but power ran after him. The former stated this while responding to a statement by the former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Farounbi, who eulogised Obasanjo’s as someone, who at no time ran after power. The lecture, which was held at the auditorium of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Complex, was part of activities to celebrate the 85th Birthday of the former president, who is the Eternal Grand Patron of the Kegite Club.

At the symposium, two renowned journalists, Dr. Yemi Faroumbi, Dr. Festus Adedayo and Prof. Kolawole Kazeem spoke on the theme: “Depreciating Cultural Values and Virtue in the Era of Social Media: Causes, Challenges and Solutions”. Responding to the lecture, Obasanjo, who was elated by the submissions of the lecturers confirmed the position of Farounbi. He said: “At one time you (referring to Farounbi), you mentioned I was reluctant to be in political power as you said. I was trained as a soldier. One of my trainings is that soldiering and politics don’t go together and I stuck to that. “But as you rightly said while I stuck to separation between soldiering and politics, power started chasing me and I ran, and I ran and I ran and until I could not run out of the reach of power. “I believed that without been immodest, the fact that I was not looking for power, power was looking for me make a drought of business.” Speaking on the topic of the lecture, Obasanjo said that his allegiance is for Africa and Nigeria, as he would not be part of anything outside them. He affirmed that the sterling values and virtue in the continent and the country, made him a Pan-Africanist and Nigeria to the core. The former president tasked the club to unite and become one, saying their unity. Farounbi in the lecture, pointedly said that Obasanjo rejected the call for him to become the Head of State in 1976, after the coup that claimed the lives of the General Murtala Muhammed and some other military officers. Farounbi said: “He (Obasanjo) became the Military Head of State, very much against his wish I have the narrations of the events of the February 13, 1976 by highly respected General T.Y Danjuma and others to buttress this. “I also know that he did everything possible to reject becoming the candidate of PDP and ultimately the president in 1999 elections. “I can say authoritatively because because I was involved. He had no interest in pursuing power, but power was interested in pursuing him because of the much needed cultural values inherent in him. “He was like David in the Bible. He did not want to be a king, but he had the values of a king. He has demonstrated bravery by killing a bear and lion with bear hands. “God needed such a person to face Goliath. During the Civil War, when the march by First Division of Nigerian Army has been stalemated, and the 2nd Division has faded away under the burden of the failure of the ill-advised and ill-fatted attempt to attack to attack Onitsha from Asaba, across the Niger River and the 3rd Marine Commando was losing streak, General Obasanjo came as the David who destroyed our Goliath and did that vet successfully. “When1999 came and the PDP wanted a candidate that will be become a President that will make it difficult for the military to come back, General Obasanjo fitted the bill because of his character traits of bravery, courage and ability to manage men and resources. “Not only that PDP was looking for someone who will lead Nigeria as a Nigerian and truly belong to all. Again Obasanjo fitted the bill. He did not become President because of a lifelong ambition, but because he demonstrated rich cultural core values in assignments that he was given.”

