Obasanjo: I would have got third term, if I wanted it

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said, he would have got a third term in office if he had wanted it.

Obasanjo refuted claims that, he wanted a third term as the president of the country, saying he was “audacious enough” to get the third term ticket if he wanted it.

The former President stated this while speaking on Thursday, at a virtual engagement organised by the Africa Leadership Group.

Obasanjo said, he had no regrets about leading Nigeria.

He said: “I never asked for a third term. If I wanted a third term, I would have got it. I am audacious enough to know how to get it.”

The former President also declared that he will not join the campaign train of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, saying, that he has done his best by writing his endorsement.

Obasanjo had in his New Year message to Nigerians, entitled: “My appeal to all Nigerians particularly young Nigerians,” threw his support for Obi.

Obasanjo said: “I am not in campaign train. I’ve used benefit of my experience and I’ve put plainly.

“I do not belong to any political party. I will not join any campaign train. I’ve said what is best for the country.”

Speaking on what to look out for in the next president, Obasanjo said “Nigeria is where we are because of leadership.

“We must decisively look for men and women who have the character, attributes, skill and attitude that we need for leadership, that will deliver in this country.”

Speaking on the constitution, Obasanjo called for an amendment, noting that no constitution is perfect.

 

 

