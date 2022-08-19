News

Obasanjo inaugurates 300- man c’ttee for new Olowu coronation

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, inaugurated a 300 – man committee responsible for the installation and coronation ceremony for the new Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Saka Matemilola. Obasanjo, who is the Balogun (Chief Warrior) of Owu Kingdom, had led the kingmakers in the screening of candidates, which produced Oba Matemilola after the demise of the late Oba Adegboyega Dosumu, who joined his ancestors in December 12, 2021.

The former President charged all the members of the Central Planning and sub committees to work with sincerity of purpose in setting standard for the entire South West with the assignment given to them. Obasanjo urged sons and daughters of Owu both home and abroad and friends of Owu Kingdom to support the new monarch in bringing more develop ment to their homes. He said: “We are setting standard. The standard that will be emulates by people in the South West region. Owu Kingdom is our collective responsibility. We must all cooperate with the new monarch.

“I am part of this because we want to incorporate the installation of our new king with our annual Odun Omo Olowu celebration. “Wehavealottodoforthedevelopment of Owu Kingdom. We want all Owu communities to know that we now have a new king on the throne. We are doing this to ensure that we take care of their interest. “I urged all committee members to work together without any in – fighting that could stand as clog in the wheel of progress.” The chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Ekundayo Opaleye, said the constitution of members of the committee was an opportunity to serve and be part of history.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Tunde Bakare condemns the killing of Deborah

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as the Latter Rain Assembly, has condemned the killing of Deborah Samuel. Deborah, a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, was killed by a mob last Thursday over alleged blasphemy.   Her killing has continued to generate outrage and […]
News

2023: Academic group canvasses Igbo presidency

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some tertiary institutions lecturers under the auspices of Academic Frontier Initiative (AFI) have disclosed its readiness to root for Igbo presidency in 2023. In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Dr. Chinedu Onyeizugbe, National Secretary, Dr. Tochukwu Oguegbe and Prof. Robert Dode, the national publicity secretary, the group said it had become desideratum and […]
News

APC Convention: Al-Makura seeks Akeredolu’s support

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Senator Tanko Al-Makura, the former Governor of Nasarawa State and Senator representing Nasarawa Central, has sought the support of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and the Governor of Ondo State, in his bid to become the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).Al-Makura said he decided to visit Akeredolu due […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica