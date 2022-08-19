Obasanjo inaugurates 300- man c’ttee for new Olowu coronation

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, inaugurated a 300 – man committee responsible for the installation and coronation ceremony for the new Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Saka Matemilola. Obasanjo, who is the Balogun (Chief Warrior) of Owu Kingdom, had led the kingmakers in the screening of candidates, which produced Oba Matemilola after the demise of the late Oba Adegboyega Dosumu, who joined his ancestors in December 12, 2021.

The former President charged all the members of the Central Planning and sub committees to work with sincerity of purpose in setting standard for the entire South West with the assignment given to them. Obasanjo urged sons and daughters of Owu both home and abroad and friends of Owu Kingdom to support the new monarch in bringing more develop ment to their homes. He said: “We are setting standard. The standard that will be emulates by people in the South West region. Owu Kingdom is our collective responsibility. We must all cooperate with the new monarch.

“I am part of this because we want to incorporate the installation of our new king with our annual Odun Omo Olowu celebration. “Wehavealottodoforthedevelopment of Owu Kingdom. We want all Owu communities to know that we now have a new king on the throne. We are doing this to ensure that we take care of their interest. “I urged all committee members to work together without any in – fighting that could stand as clog in the wheel of progress.” The chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Ekundayo Opaleye, said the constitution of members of the committee was an opportunity to serve and be part of history.

