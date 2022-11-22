News

Obasanjo inaugurates CIERED’s Knowledge Economy Hub

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that the Center for Industrial Engineering Research and Economic Development (CIERED) is a step in the right direction towards addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges.

Speaking at the official commissioning of CIERED’s Knowledge Economy Hub in Abeokuta, Obasanjo said the centre’s emergence is timely, given the dearth of available research that can effectively address Nigeria’s economic needs.

Obasanjo said, “It is time for Nigerian researchers to translate research outcomes into industry-changing products and services.

“We have had enough of research on the shelves that are not proffering solutions to our challenges, particularly economic challenges.

“So there must be a deliberate action by our researchers to work towards conducting research that will be actualized and impact our economy positively.”

The Director General of the Centre, Dr Tobi Adeuyi, said the Knowledge Economy Hub became expedient considering how significant players in the economic space have been working independently to solve our economic challenges in Nigeria.

Adeuyi added that this approach to solving our economic challenges has inherent limitations. So, CIERED will take advantage of the advancement in technology to proffer solutions to our economic challenges.

He said, “Nigeria should not be left behind in global advancement; we will identify and harness creative skills through our Knowledge Economy Hub to create new skills/skilled individuals for jobs and businesses of the future.

“At the Hub, we will be developing competencies in digital literacy – Artificial intelligence, Robotics, Blockchain Technology and their industrial applications especially in Agriculture, to create businesses and Jobs of the future.

“We will also build capacity in Clean Technology and energy efficiency to develop green collar professionals and energy efficient systems, while also facilitating development of e-governance tools for service delivery to citizens in Telehealth and Security.

“Our research will create a network of existing and the emergence of new actors in building a local innovation ecosystem.

“We are also going to collaborate with Government and Development Agencies – AFREXIM, NEXIM, AFDB, NEPC, Universities and Research Institutions in harnessing commercialisable innovations.

“As we all know that Innovation needs Patient Funding for development, we plan to fill funding gaps by collaborating with Philanthropists, Donor Agencies, Angel Investors, Venture Capital, Private Equity Firms etc.”

 

