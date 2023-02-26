News Top Stories

Obasanjo, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, applaud use of BVAS for polls

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta, Dan Atori Minna and Pauline Onyibe YENAGOA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been applauded for its deployment of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) in yesterday’s presidential and National Assembly elections across the country.
Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan as well as a former
Obasanjo, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, applaud use of BVAS for pollsHead of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who spoke in separate interviews with journalists in Abeokuta, Otuoke and Minna after voting, were unanimous that BVAS has greatly improved the conduct of elections in the country.
Obasanjo, who voted at Polling Unit 2, Ward 11 located at Olushomi compound, Totoro-Sokori Area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, said: “Well, what I have seen here is okay. I think we will get it through and whatever maybe apparent, that can then be talked about for future election.
“I came in, I was checked. They asked me to remove myself glasses and I removed it. My picture appeared. That’s a new one. If that will happen all over the country, I think we are making progress. Of course, election is the beginning of good governance for any country.
“It (BVAS) is a new thing and obviously any new thing that will help the credibility and integrity of the process must be encouraged. I saw it and it worked. So, the point I am making is that anything

that we do and it increases the integrity and the credibility, openness and transparency of election is good.”
Jonathan, who spoke in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, after casting his vote, averred that the BVAS technology is better than the Card Reader used in previous elections.
The former President, who reiterated his position that no political ambition of anybody is worth the blood of any Nigerian, described voting buying as robbery. He urged those indulging in it to desist from such for the betterment of the country.
On the need for elections to be conducted peacefully, the former president stated that politicians should note that no one owns Nigeria.
“People should not think that they have money to buy votes or cause trouble, they should use the money for the benefit of humanity. I served Bayelsa for eight years, the nation for another eight years but now I’m back as nothing. So, you will leave that office someday,” he said.
He appealed to politicians to behave themselves because the whole world is watching. According to him, global senior citizens are around, and they want Nigeria to succeed.
On his part, Abubakar commended INEC on its deployment of BVAS, saying that “Nigerians are now confident in the electoral process.”
The former Head State, who spoke with journalists after casting his votes at the Uphill Water Tanker Polling Unit 020, urged the contestants to accept the outcome of the elections.
His words: “I commend INEC and of course Nigerians for coming out en mass. I really applaud the peaceful conduct. Nigerians have voted according their conscience. I have been able to perform my civic responsibility. I am happy we have peace in the country during the elections.
“From what I have seen here, it is very comfortable. The moment they (INEC) see you, the BVAS capture you and they give you your ballot papers for you to cast your vote. And from all that has been going on, it is so glaring that everything is going on smoothly and peacefully.
“I thank God for how things are going on in Nigeria and in Niger State in particular. I want to appeal to contestants to accept the outcome of the elections when the results are announced.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

