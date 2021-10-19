Obasanjo, Jonathan pay tribute to Powell

Ex-Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan yesterday paid tribute to the late former United States Secretary of State Colin Powell. General Powell died of COVID-19 complications yesterday aged 84. In their separate condolence messages, both ex-leaders heaped praises on the ex-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for his contribution to the development of Africa.

Obasanjo, who is African Union High Representative for the Horn, said the deceased was, indeed, a trusted colleague and comrade-in-Arm. The former military ruler stated this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media Kehinde Akinyemi yesterday.

Obasanjo said: “General Powell’s tenure in office marked a significant departure from the traditional relations between Africa and the United States. “He was Secretary of State under the administration of President George W. Bush, Jnr, part of the time I was President of Nigeria. He was not just an African-American; he was an African-American who understood Africa.

That is what I found in him when he was Secretary of State. “With him, among others, I have always seen advantage in the closeness of the African-Americans with the mother Africa. It is mutually good and beneficial for the Africans at home and for our brothers and sisters in the diaspora in the US, Caribbean or Southern America.

“I cherished our relationship for the good of humanity in gen

eral and especially for the good of our race which collectively is the most abused, despised and disregarded race in modern history. He was indeed a trusted colleague and Comrade-in-Arm.”

He added: “His death is a great loss, not only to his immediate family and to the United States, but also to the entire world.” Jonathan said Powell’s “ stellar military career” paved the way for other African-Americans to reach for the top.

He said: “His articulation of the Powell Doctrine gave the United States, and the world at large, a new paradigm for engaging in military action with honour and decorum.”

Jonathan added: “His death at 84 after a long, useful and fulfilled life is mourned by my family and I, as well as the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation. He left solid and indelible footprints in the sands of time, and would be greatly missed.”

Like this: Like Loading...