News Top Stories

Obasanjo, Jonathan pay tribute to Powell

Posted on Author Festus Abu and Olufemi Adediran AbeOkutA Comment(0)

Ex-Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan yesterday paid tribute to the late former United States Secretary of State Colin Powell. General Powell died of COVID-19 complications yesterday aged 84. In their separate condolence messages, both ex-leaders heaped praises on the ex-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for his contribution to the development of Africa.

 

Obasanjo, who is African Union High Representative for the Horn, said the deceased was, indeed, a trusted colleague and comrade-in-Arm. The former military ruler stated this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media Kehinde Akinyemi yesterday.

 

Obasanjo said: “General Powell’s tenure in office marked a significant departure from the traditional relations between Africa and the United States. “He was Secretary of State under the administration of President George W. Bush, Jnr, part of the time I was President of Nigeria. He was not just an African-American; he was an African-American who understood Africa.

 

That is what I found in him when he was Secretary of State. “With him, among others, I have always seen advantage in the closeness of the African-Americans with the mother Africa. It is mutually good and beneficial for the Africans at home and for our brothers and sisters in the diaspora in the US, Caribbean or Southern America.

 

“I cherished our relationship for the good of humanity in gen
eral and especially for the good of our race which collectively is the most abused, despised and disregarded race in modern history. He was indeed a trusted colleague and Comrade-in-Arm.”

 

He added: “His death is a great loss, not only to his immediate family and to the United States, but also to the entire world.” Jonathan said Powell’s “ stellar military career” paved the way for other African-Americans to reach for the top.

 

He said: “His articulation of the Powell Doctrine gave the United States, and the world at large, a new paradigm for engaging in military action with honour and decorum.”

 

Jonathan added: “His death at 84 after a long, useful and fulfilled life is mourned by my family and I, as well as the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation. He left solid and indelible footprints in the sands of time, and would be greatly missed.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NIN: Confusion as NIMC workers begin strike

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro and Caleb Onwe

Thousands of applicants stranded Commission: Enrolment’ll resume soon Amidst struggles by millions of Nigerians to enrol for the National Identity Number (NIN), the staff of the Na-tional Identity Management Commission (NIMC) yesterday embarked on an indefinite strike. This is coming barely a month to the February 9 deadline fixed by the Federal Government for all […]
News Top Stories

Police officers, others get N1.5m compensation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Four police officers and two civilians, yesterday, heaved sigh of relief over the destruction of their property during the October #EndSARS protests. The Ekiti State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Human Rights Violations recommended the payment of N1,535,350 to six petitioners that complained about different forms of injustices and destruction to their properties during the […]
News

Sanwo-Olu to tackle unemployment with N1.15trn 2021 budget

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Sam Egube, has said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to use N1.15 trillion 2021 budget to drive employment and empower residents in the state. Egube, who also listed youth employment and food security as parts of the areas to focus in order to reduce the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica