Obasanjo, Jonathan to address Nigerian Diaspora parley in Germany

Ndubuisi Ugah

Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, alongside other eminent Nigerians across the globe, will gather on November 11 to 14 for this year’s annual general meeting of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Europe (NIDOE). With the theme: ‘Towards Homeland Development’, the event, which holds both physically and virtually, is being hosted in Dortmund, Germany, by the German chapter of the Organisation, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) Germany.

Other dignitaries billed to address the event include Ambassador Minata Samate Cessouma, Commissioner for Political Affairs of the African Union Commission; Ambas-sador Dr. Ada Okika, Executive Director, Centre for SDG Global Education, the United Nations; and Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/ CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). Issues of concern to Nigerians abroad as well as developments at home will also be debated at the meeting.

“Based on the impact of Diaspora contribution to the national economy, the conference will further explore a more structured, effective and efficient Diaspora involvement and participation in the growth and development of Nigeria at both state and federal levels,” NIDO Germany said in a press statement at the conference.

