Obasanjo, Kalu, Abiodun mourn Kashamu

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Ogun State over the passing of Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Acknowledging the philanthropic gestures of the late Senator, Kalu expressed sadness over the loss. In a condolence message from the office of the Chief Whip of the Senate, the former governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Kashamu family, while praying to God to repose the soul of the late Senator.

He said: “I received with pain the news of the demise of Senator Buruji Kashamu.

The late Senator was a philanthropist and consummate politician who was passionate about the welfare of his people.

“The deceased was a notable figure in the political space, having served as a Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly.

“He was a detribalized Nigerian.” Kalu prayed to God to comfort the family members, friends and associates of the deceased. Meanwhile, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State have also reacted to the death of Senator Kashamu, describing it as sad.

In separate statements, both the former president and the governor prayed to God to grant his family and friends fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

