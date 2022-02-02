Obasanjo laments destruction of farm in Benue

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday condemned the destruction of his 2,420 hectares of farmland at Hawe in Aliade area of Gwer East Local Government of Benue State at the weekend. Obasanjo in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, described the burning of his farm as ‘a bad development.’

The mango plantation belonging to the former president was allegedly destroyed by suspected hoodlums. The arsonists reportedly burnt down the farm follow-ing probable disagreements with the locals over compensation for the piece of land that originally belonged to the state government. Chairman of the Gwer EastLGA, EmmanuelOrtserga, who confirmed the incident described it as a deliberate sabotage, adding that four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

