Obasanjo meets catfish farmers for better productivity

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has met with catfish farmers in the country to re-strategise the industry for a better productivity.

The farmers, under the aegis of the Catfish Farmers Association of Nigeria (CAFAN) met with the former President, who is a founding member of the body at the Boardroom of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Abeokuta, on Friday.

Obasanjo, who expressed satisfaction in returning to the association, after what he disclosed to be an interregnum, assured that the industry would be at enviable heights in no distance future if they all worked together as a body.

According to Obasanjo: “I started the Poultry Farmers’ Association and as a result of its achievements, that was why I began the catfish association too. What put me off, was that I was arrested, detained and imprisoned.

“When I came back, I had thought I could return to my farming business, before I was taking to the gloden cage in Abuja. I will say, it has been an interregnum. But, I am back home now.”

The CAFAN Grand patron lamented that the farmers had been overwhelmed by the intermediaries in the industry, emphasising that there was need to change the situation in order to make headway in the industry.

“The situation in the catfish farming is caused by the farmers, because the farmers have allowed these intermediaries, who does nothing to be dictating for them. You are the ones working and they are the ones making the profit. It shows that the farmers are not liberating themselves.

“And if you want to liberate yourself, within a year, we can do it. And that is what we have to do. We have to re-strategise,” Obasanjo disclosed.

He commended the leadership for it steadfastness under the new Catfish Farmers’ Association of Nigeria, as he formally enjoined the leadership to join at the December 29 showcasing of his aquaculture venture to the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

The National President of CAFAN, Sunday Musa Onoja said the exemplary traits of the former President in farming could not be over emphasized in and outside country, adding that the association would no doubt tap from his experience to take catfish farming to the next level.

