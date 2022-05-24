Obasanjo meets Wike, Makinde, Ortom over 2023 presidency

Three governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday night met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo behind closed doors in Abeokuta, Ogun State over the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The Governors were, Nyesome Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

Also at the meeting was former Cross River Governor, Donald Duke. They arrived at Obasanjo’s Residence at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) 6:40pm in a long convoy and went straight into a closed door meeting with the former President.

Wike led the PDP leaders to informand seeksupportof the former President of his presidential ambition. Speaking with journalistsshortlyafterthemeeting, ObasanjoadmittedthatWike informed him of his presidential bid, but he wished him well. Obasanjo described Nigeria as a complex country, but not difficult to manage if administered by a “courageous leader”.

The former President reiterated that no single individual or party can restore Nigeria and called for an all Nigerian government. “Of course, Governor Nyesom Wike as a presidential aspirant with Governor of Oyo, Governor of Benue, former Governor of Cross River and former Deputy Senate President and former Minister to express to me the desire and of course I made the point that I have always made that, I have ceased to be a partisan politician, I don’t belong to any political party, butif politicsisthewelfareof the people, I cannot cease to beapoliticianbecauseImust alwaysseekthewelfareof the people.

“And of course, you all know what the situation of Nigeria is and anybody who doesn’t know that, is either not a Nigerian or is not being truthful to himself or herself and we need, as I often said, no one individual can say yes I can do it, because the situation Nigeria is today, we need all hands, all Nigerian hands ondecktorestoreNigeriaand thatiswhatGovernor Wikeis saying to me.

“Courage, he doesn’t lack it, and if you have courage and you have conviction to speak your mind, well you will have a saying in this part of the world that a person who speaks the truth all the time may not even get a mat spread for him because you will incur the displeasure of people, but you need the truth to be spoken and to get ourselves moved Nigeria on the path of unity.”

Responding, Wikesaid, he has the courage and capacity to tame the nation’s insecurity if elected as President.

On the lack of zoning of PDPpresidentialticket, Wike said: “It’s not as if I am championing zoning, it’s provided in the constitution of PDP, section 7 (3c) provides clearly, in clear terms, unambiguity that there shall be zoning of political and elective offices. That’s what we are talking about in Nigeria

