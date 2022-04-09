News Top Stories

Obasanjo mobilises former Heads of State over insecurity

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

…may write another letter

There are strong indications that a former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, may have concluded plans to write another open letter on the state of insecurity in the country. Highly-placed Presidency sources, who spoke in confidence with Saturday Telegraph, said the letter, which is expected to be out in the coming days, may be unsparing of the Federal government. Investigations revealed that the ex-President has since briefed former Heads of State – Generals Ibrahim Babangida, and Abdulsalami Abubakar – with possible buy-in.

It was, however, gathered that another former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, distanced himself from the plan. The last few weeks have witnessed some setbacks in ongoing efforts by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), security and intelligence agencies to deny enemies of state freedom of action, especially in parts of the North. This newspaper reports that an Abuja/Kaduna train was, less than two weeks ago, attacked by terrorist elements, resulting in the death of about seven passengers, with dozens either injured, or abducted. While the nation was still trying to get over the dastardly act by non-state actors, a military camp in Kaduna came under a fierce violation resulting in the loss of some soldiers. The military and other sister agencies have, however, vowed to identify, isolate, and arrest all criminal elements testing the will of the state.

Speaking on the alleged move by the respected elder statesmen, one of the sources said: “The highly -respected former Head of State and President has concluded plans to make a statement on the current state of insecurity. “He has approached former Heads of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar on the proposal. I can tell you that another former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, distanced himself from the plan”.

When contacted, presidency sources said: “We are used to former President Obasanjo’s letters and complaints. If anything, as former Heads of State, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) has a Department on former Heads of State. “Besides, they have unfettered access to the President. If the mission is altruistic, then he/they should ordinarily explore these platforms mentioned above, as leaders of this great country”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wike accuses oil firms of conspiring to make Niger Delta unsafe

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has accused international oil companies of conspiring with others to present the Niger Delta as unsafe in order not to relocate their corporate headquarters to the region. Wike, who made the allegation yesterday at the official inauguration of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) corporate headquarters in Port Harcourt, […]
News

Senate summons minister, others over revenue leakages

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, resolved to block the country’s revenue loss from money laundering, tax evasion by international oil companies (IOCs) operating in the country, proceeds of corruption and other criminal activities involving illicit financial flows. The Senate took the decision following the consideration of a motion on “the need to review the domestic legal framework […]
News

N10bn worth of drugs intercepted at Lagos, Kano airports

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Heroine and Khat with street value of over N10billion have been intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.   At the Lagos airport, during cargo examination at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Import Shed, a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica