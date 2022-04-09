Obasanjo mobilises former Heads of State over insecurity

…may write another letter

There are strong indications that a former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, may have concluded plans to write another open letter on the state of insecurity in the country. Highly-placed Presidency sources, who spoke in confidence with Saturday Telegraph, said the letter, which is expected to be out in the coming days, may be unsparing of the Federal government. Investigations revealed that the ex-President has since briefed former Heads of State – Generals Ibrahim Babangida, and Abdulsalami Abubakar – with possible buy-in.

It was, however, gathered that another former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, distanced himself from the plan. The last few weeks have witnessed some setbacks in ongoing efforts by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), security and intelligence agencies to deny enemies of state freedom of action, especially in parts of the North. This newspaper reports that an Abuja/Kaduna train was, less than two weeks ago, attacked by terrorist elements, resulting in the death of about seven passengers, with dozens either injured, or abducted. While the nation was still trying to get over the dastardly act by non-state actors, a military camp in Kaduna came under a fierce violation resulting in the loss of some soldiers. The military and other sister agencies have, however, vowed to identify, isolate, and arrest all criminal elements testing the will of the state.

Speaking on the alleged move by the respected elder statesmen, one of the sources said: “The highly -respected former Head of State and President has concluded plans to make a statement on the current state of insecurity. “He has approached former Heads of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar on the proposal. I can tell you that another former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, distanced himself from the plan”.

When contacted, presidency sources said: “We are used to former President Obasanjo’s letters and complaints. If anything, as former Heads of State, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) has a Department on former Heads of State. “Besides, they have unfettered access to the President. If the mission is altruistic, then he/they should ordinarily explore these platforms mentioned above, as leaders of this great country”.

