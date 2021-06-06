Obasanjo: Nigeria overwhelmed by crises, only God can deliver us

Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Sunday called on all Nigerians to seek the face of God, through prayers if the country must overcome the myriads of challenges confronting it.

Obasanjo said, Nigerians have been overwhelmed by crises spreading across the country, hence the need for all Nigerians to cry to God for help.

The former President made the call during the 16th Edition of Prayer Breakfast with Olusegun Obasanjo, who is the Asiwaju Onigbagbo of Ogun state.

The programme was organised by the Ogun State chapter of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) in honour of the former President.

Obasanjo while speaking at the event which was held virtually, said the situation in the country had reached the point that all Nigerians, irrespective of their religious or ethic affiliation must cry to God in prayer for solution.

The former President stressed that Nigeria needs divine healing, adding that, the programme was organised to seek God’s intervention over the crises spreading through nation.

Obasanjo said: “We seem to have been overwhelmed with the crises in our land, that is why we are here.

“We have some challenges. These are beyond what we can handle we have to cry to God.”

The former President reiterated said, not only the government had been overwhelmed but also the and the governed, saying: “Our land needs to be healed. We have been overwhelmed, those in government, executive, legislators, public servant, civil servant, private sector, we are overwhelmed.

“God cannot be overwhelmed. He is omnipotent, omnipresent, I believe God will heal our land that is the reason we are here.”

In his short sermon, Archbishop of Lagos Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Archbishop Michael Fape submitted that, Nigeria is in a very difficult time.