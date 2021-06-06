News

Obasanjo: Nigeria overwhelmed by crises

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday called on all Nigerians to seek the face of God, through prayers if the country must overcome the myriad of challenges confronting it. Obasanjo said Nigerians have been overwhelmed by crises spreading across the country, hence the need for all Nigerians to cry to God for help.

 

He made the call during the 16th Edition of  Prayer Breakfast with Olusegun Obasanjo, who is the Asiwaju Onigbagbo (Leader of Believers), Ogun State.

 

The programme was organised by the Ogun State chapter, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in honour of the former President. Obasanjo while speaking at the virtual event said the situation in the country had reached the point where all Nigerians, irrespective of their religious or ethnic affiliation must cry to God in prayer for solution.

 

Obasanjo stressed that Nigeria needs divine healing, adding that, the programme was organised to seek God’s intervention over the crises spreading through nation. He said: “We seem to have been overwhelmed with the crises in our land that is why we are here. “We have some challenges.

 

These are beyond what we can handle we have to cry to God. “Our land needs to be healed. We have been overwhelmed, those in government, executive, legislators, public servant, civil servant, private sector, we are overwhelmed. “God cannot be overwhelmed.

 

He is omnipotent, Omnipresent, I believe God will heal our land that is the reason we are here.” In a short sermon, Archbishop, Lagos Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Archbishop Michael Fape submitted that, Nigeria is in a very difficult time.

 

The cleric who spoke on “God’s approved way for solution to the problem of Nigeria” made reference to 2nd Chronicle 7 vs 14, declaring that, things have fallen apart in the country and centre cannot hold. Fape urged Nigerians to humble themselves and turn away from their wicked ways.

 

He lamented that some churches have been turned to haven of backbiting and wicked acts. “We steal; we embezzle the resources that should be used for public. Nigeria is in dire need of divine intervention. We should humble ourselves, repent our sins and turn away from our wicked ways

