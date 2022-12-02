News Top Stories

Obasanjo: Nigeria underperforming at world stage

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lamented the dwindling influence and diplomatic prowess of Nigeria in global affairs in recent years. Obasanjo, who ruled Nigeria as a military Head of State in 1976- 1979 and later returned as a democratically elected President in 1999-2007, said contrary to the expectations of the world on the bright prospects of Nigeria at Independence in 1960, the country has been underperforming and fast losing its pride of place at the world stage. The remarks came when he spoke as a special guest at the launch of a book, ‘The Letterman’ authored by Musikilu Mojeed, the award winning journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Premium Times.

The book was based on several correspondences between Obasanjo and other world leaders, which shaped the history of Nigeria and her allies during that era. Obasanjo, who went down memory lane, recounted some glorious moments when Nigeria under his watch, had to stamp her feet on the ground against world powers such as Britain and United States on global issues such as the Apartheid rule in South Africa and the liberation of Zimbabwe and Angola from the clutches of colonialists.

“Somebody talked about Jimmy Carter visiting Nigeria. Of course he did visit Nigeria but before he visited Nigeria we were struggling with America, something they call constructive engagement with South Africa. What can be constructive with apartheid? ‘’We said no, we don’t accept that. Kissinger said he was coming to Nigeria three times and three times I said I will not receive him. “You may say that’s madness. Yes, there is a touch of madness but you have to do what is right.”

 

