Obasanjo: Nigeria will not be consumed by insecurity

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, expressed the optimism that Nigeria will not be consumed by the insecurity and other challenges that the country is currently going through. Obasanjo, who likened Nigeria to the scrotum of a ram which will never fall off no matter how vigorous it shakes, said Nigeria will come out strong from her challenges.

The former President spoke at the 108th Nigeria Baptist Convention, held at the Baptist International Conference Centre, Lufuwape Town, along Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. The event, which was equally used to conduct valedictory and commendation service for the retiring President of Baptist Convention, Nigeria and the President, Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. (Reverend) Samson Ayokunle, was attended by other dignitaries, including Senator Ishaku Abbo (Adamawa North) among other dignitaries. Obasanjo’s charge is coming on the heels of the spate of killings and kidnappings in many parts of the country.

The former President said he remains an “incurable optimist” about a better Nigeria, despite the escalating security challenges. “When I was coming here, I didn’t intend to make a speech. And you will see that unlike my two brothers (referring to Governors Abiodun and Makinde) I don’t have anything to read. “If you have brothers like this, do you have anything to fear? So, I told them to make speeches and I have come to concur. So, I concur. “But having concurred, if don’t say more than that, you will leave here and say ‘Obasanjo is I concur.’

“Is that good enough? My two brothers talked about the situation we are in (insecurity). You know, I’m an incurable optimist about a number of things, but particularly about Nigeria. Epon agbo wa n fi ni, koni ja (the situation may be threatening, we won’t be consumed. There will be light at the end of the tunnel).”

Obasanjo, who is a member of the Baptist Church, commended Ayokunle for serving meritoriously in his capacity as a leader in the Baptist Church. Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and his Oyo State Counterpart, Seyi Makinde also backed Obasanjo in declaring that Nigeria would surmount its numerous challenges. On his part, Abiodun hinted that he may end up as a pastor after serving eight years in office as governor. Abiodun, who said though he would not ascribe to himself the authority of the clergy because he loves reading, studying and sharing the words of God, declared: “I may end up on the pulpit after I have served as governor for eight years”.

