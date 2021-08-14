Obasanjo: Nigeria would have been better if all of us have Joda’s attributes

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday eulogised Ahmed Joda, an elder statesman, who died on Friday at 91, describing him as “not just a Nigerian, but a true and great Nigerian, committed to unity, development and progress of the country.” Obasanjo while reacting to Joda’s death through a statement made available to our correspondent in Abeokuta by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the deceased and him had been friends for over 60 years. Obasanjo said: “If every Nigerian have attributes of Joda, Nigeria will have been more better than what it is now.”

He noted that Joda and other ‘Super Permanent Secretaries’ then, saved the unity of Nigeria shortly after the country’s upheaval in 1966. Joda, was the Chancellor of the Bells University Otta and about 60 year old friend of the former President, the statement indicted. Obasanjo said: “Oh! What a heart breaking news, that my friend for well over 60 years have passed to the great beyond. If every Nigerian have attributes of Joda, Nigeria will have been more better than what it is now.

“Ahmed Joda by his feature did not need to tell you is a Fulani man, but, in everything I know he did, he lived not just as a Fulani man, he lived, he worked and he laboured as a true Nigerian. They are not many like him, and that was what strengthen our relationship since 1959.” He said that they met when he was a Second Lieutuant in the Nigeria Army and Joda was a Deputy Chief Information Officer in the Federal Civil service. Obasanjo recalled that the effort of him and his other Super Permanent Secretaries as they were fondly called in the then civil service saved Nigeria in 1966. The former president added that: “I know that if not for people like Joda and other Senior Permanent Secretaries as they were called Super Permanent Secretary as at tha time, after the second upheaval of 1966, after the first upheaval we would have had Nigeria broken into pieces.

Because Araba was bent on having Nigeria divided. “But it was Ahmed Joda and other Super Permanent Secretaries (senior civil servants) like Philip Asiodu, Liman Ciroma, Alison Ayida who prevailed not to have Nigeria broken up. “Well, Dear Ahmed, you have served your family, your community. You have served your country and indeed humanity, you have done your best, including working for the transition between the Buhari administration and Jonathan administration.”

