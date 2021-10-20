News Top Stories

Obasanjo: Nigeria’ll overcome socio-political challenges

…says our forefathers also survived their problems

  • Ex-govs should stop fighting their successors –MURIC

 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday charged Nigerians not to lose hope in the survival of the country, insisting that the nation would overcome her current socioeconomic and political challenges.

 

The Obasanjo’s optimism emerged on a day the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) urged former governors to stop fighting against their successors.

 

Speaking yesterday during a courtesy visit paid to him by the Coordinator of Christ Apostolic Church Prayer Camp, Ikeji Arakeji, Prophet Sam Olu Alo, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Obasanjo said Nigeria, against all odds, would overcome the myriad of challenges it is presently facing.

 

Recall that the cleric had paid the courtesy visit to the former President after the morning session of a powerpacked programme held at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Isale Ake, Abeokuta with the theme: “The God of  Our Fathers”.

 

The former President who noted that the theme of the programme was timely, also commended the forefathers of faith. According to him, the great faith in God as exhibited by our forefathers is all that is needed to weather the storm. Quoting various bible passages including John 16 verse 32 to back up his words, Obasanjo said: “Even our forefathers had their own problems and challenges, but they overcame the challenges.

 

“We also have our own challenges, but I believe that what we are passing through in Nigeria presently, we will overcome in Jesus’ precious name.” Earlier, Alo had appreciated Obasanjo for his great efforts at building our great country, Nigeria.

 

He prayed to God to grant the former president good health and long life for him  to continually offer advice that will help in the development of the country.

 

Meanwhile, MURIC while counselling the former governors to allow their successors to rule in peace, urged Nigerian politicians to refrain from do-or-die politics. In its Maolud-an-Nabiyy message signed by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola in Lagos, MURIC said: “We seize the opportunity of this august occasion to appeal to Nigerian politicians to eschew ‘do-or-die’ politics.

 

“The body language of our politicians in recent times is not encouraging, particularly after the recent party congresses held all over the country. Desperation, greed, and avarice are still boldly written on the foreheads of our politicians.”

