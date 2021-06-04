Obasanjo: Nigerian system shackles citizens

…says nation ‘now flowing with bitterness, sadness

Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday lamented that the Nigerian system shackles and makes it impossible for Nigerians to excel as they usually do outside the shores of the country. Obasanjo, who cited the examples of the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the President of Afrexim, Benedict Oramah, among others who are Nigerians doing “fantastically well” running international organisations, said if they were to be working in Nigeria, the system would have prevented them from performing.

The former President spoke at the unveiling of a book in his honour, titled: “The Man, The General, The President”, and authored by Femmy Carrena, a former aide of Obasanjo, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Obasanjo insisted that Nigeria must put its house in order for the system to produce more exceptional leaders who would lead international affairs. He said: “We have great Nigerians, why do Nigerians bloom outside Nigeria, as at today we have five Nigerians directly running international organisations and running them very well and one or two at the number two level.

“We have Akin Adesina running the African Development Bank (AfDB), we have Benedict Oramah running the Afrexim Bank, we have Mohammed Barkindo running the OPEC, we have my sister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala running the WTO and we have Amina Mohammed who I think celebrated her 60th birthday yesterday or day before yesterday, who is number two in the United Nations (UN). These are things that should give hope and encouragement for the future. “The point is that, if these people are here in Nigeria, if you hear of them at all, we would have shackled them and made it impossible for them to perform as they are performing outside.

“And each of these people that I have mentioned are doing fantastically well. We have even at the AU, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye who had just taken over as the Commissioner for Political Affairs and Peace and Security (PAPS) of the AU.

“So why are they doing well there and here we are not doing well, something must be wrong, we should be interrogating this, we should and then what should we do. What we should do is put the house in order and we can put our house in order.” Obasanjo also lamented that, contrary to what God Nigeria destined the country to be, Nigeria is now “flowing with bitterness and sadness”.

The former President noted that Nigeria has been destined to lead the black race, but “failure of leadership” has impeded the country from taking its rightful place in the comity of developed nations. To put Nigeria on the right footing, the former President said education must take the forefront. The book was facilitated by Dr Taiwo Olayinka Afolabi, Vice Chairman/CEO SIFAX Group Limited and donated to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) for all federal tertiary institutions nationwide. In his remarks, the author of the book, Femmy Carrena disclosed that the idea of the book was conceptualised 11 years ago to document the achievements of Obasanjo during his tenure as the President of Nigeria between 1999 to 2007. The book was reviewed by emeritus Prof Michael Abiola Omolewa, former Chairperson UNESCO. The review was read at the event Ms Ndidi Amaka-Okafor.

