News Top Stories

Obasanjo: Nigerian system shackles citizens

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

…says nation ‘now flowing with bitterness, sadness

Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday lamented that the Nigerian system shackles and makes it impossible for Nigerians to excel as they usually do outside the shores of the country. Obasanjo, who cited the examples of the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the President of Afrexim, Benedict Oramah, among others who are Nigerians doing “fantastically well” running international organisations, said if they were to be working in Nigeria, the system would have prevented them from performing.

The former President spoke at the unveiling of a book in his honour, titled: “The Man, The General, The President”, and authored by Femmy Carrena, a former aide of Obasanjo, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Obasanjo insisted that Nigeria must put its house in order for the system to produce more exceptional leaders who would lead international affairs. He said: “We have great Nigerians, why do Nigerians bloom outside Nigeria, as at today we have five Nigerians directly running international organisations and running them very well and one or two at the number two level.

“We have Akin Adesina running the African Development Bank (AfDB), we have Benedict Oramah running the Afrexim Bank, we have Mohammed Barkindo running the OPEC, we have my sister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala running the WTO and we have Amina Mohammed who I think celebrated her 60th birthday yesterday or day before yesterday, who is number two in the United Nations (UN). These are things that should give hope and encouragement for the future. “The point is that, if these people are here in Nigeria, if you hear of them at all, we would have shackled them and made it impossible for them to perform as they are performing outside.

“And each of these people that I have mentioned are doing fantastically well. We have even at the AU, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye who had just taken over as the Commissioner for Political Affairs and Peace and Security (PAPS) of the AU.

“So why are they doing well there and here we are not doing well, something must be wrong, we should be interrogating this, we should and then what should we do. What we should do is put the house in order and we can put our house in order.” Obasanjo also lamented that, contrary to what God Nigeria destined the country to be, Nigeria is now “flowing with bitterness and sadness”.

The former President noted that Nigeria has been destined to lead the black race, but “failure of leadership” has impeded the country from taking its rightful place in the comity of developed nations. To put Nigeria on the right footing, the former President said education must take the forefront. The book was facilitated by Dr Taiwo Olayinka Afolabi, Vice Chairman/CEO SIFAX Group Limited and donated to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) for all federal tertiary institutions nationwide. In his remarks, the author of the book, Femmy Carrena disclosed that the idea of the book was conceptualised 11 years ago to document the achievements of Obasanjo during his tenure as the President of Nigeria between 1999 to 2007. The book was reviewed by emeritus Prof Michael Abiola Omolewa, former Chairperson UNESCO. The review was read at the event Ms Ndidi Amaka-Okafor.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Libya’s new presidency council to visit Turkey

Posted on Author Reporter

  Libya’s new presidency council will visit Turkey on Friday for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish presidency said late on Thursday, marking the council’s first official visit to Turkey since taking office. Libya’s new unity government was sworn in on March 15 here from two warring administrations that had ruled eastern and western regions, completing […]
News

Ebonyi: Unending cult war, killings

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

It has been cult wars and killings in different parts of Ebonyi State in the past one week with many lives lost. UCHENNA INYA reports Since the past one week, Ebonyi State, which used to be very peaceful has been turned to a zone of cult war and killings by two rival cult groups. They […]
News

Akpabio lists senators, Reps who benefitted from NDDC contracts

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has list members of the National Assembly, who allegedly got contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission. The list was contained in a letter Akpabio sent to the National Assembly. The National Youth Council of Nigeria presented the document to the media in Abuja on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica