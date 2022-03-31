News

Obasanjo: Nigeria’s economy frustrating young entrepreneurs from excelling

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday lamented the poor economic situation in Nigeria which he said is frustrating young entrepreneurs from excelling. The former president spoke at the Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Credit Scheme held in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital. Obasanjo said the situation had made his friend, a legal luminary, Afe Babalola to weep, having known what the petty traders in the country were going through. Obasanjo during the programme presented over N1million cheques to the beneficiaries of the centre for start-up business.

While sharing his experience he had with some petty traders and youths, Obasanjo disclosed that many people who have ideas are in need of money to start up businesses. The former President lamented that many Nigerians are frustrated over failed businesses adding that many of them had shared their horrible experiences and information with him.

He added: “Over the years, my own frustration which would be the same as the frustration of those that have attended the course, they found it as a very important course. “I listened to those that have tried out businesses and failed and those who want to try, they called me to share experiences, share information and all that.

“But the frustration is that after the training, they yield to almost nothing and I do know that as for some of them, what they need is not millions but a few thousands of naira to start up or continue.” Obasanjo, however, shared the feeling of his friend when he met with him in Ado-Ekiti, saying the legal luminary shared his experience with two women and could not control his emotion . He said: “I remember going to my friend, Afe Babalola in Ado-Ekiti, he said to me that two women came to him to ask for money in their training and he asked how much they have with them.”

 

