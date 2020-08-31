Business

Obasanjo now NCRIB fellow

Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has been honoured with the conferment of Honourary Fellowship and Brand Ambassador of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB).

 

The former president was so honoured when a delegation of the council, led by its President, Dr. (Mrs) Bola Onigbogi, visited him in Abeokuta.

 

Speaking in respect of the hon-our, earlier, Onigbogi applauded Chief Obasanjo for signing the NCRIB Act No. 21 of 2003 during his tenure as President, noting that the law was a watershed in the annals of the Council and the operators both professionally and ethically.

 

Responding to the honour, Chief Obasanjo commended insurance brokers for their roles in the insurance value chain and promised to deploy his personality to project the brand of brokers as well as the crucial roles they perform for their clients.

 

He said: “Insurance is like a nation’s army whose roles are most appreciated during the period of war or unforeseen circumstances threatening lives and property.

 

“It is quite regretful that many take insurance with levity or even refuse to factor it into their lives or businesses until the unexpected happens and there is no where they could get succor from.”

