Obasanjo, Obaseki, others grace dedication of church built by Igbinedion

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, were among dignitaries that graced the dedication of the Archangel Gabriel Catholic Church, Okada, built by the Esama of Benin, Sir Gabriel Igbinedion. In his address, Governor Godwin Obaseki praised Chief Igbinedion for his contributions to the development of the state.

The church was blessed by Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Obiora Akubeze and named Archangel Gabriel Catholic Church, Okada, after the Esama of Benin.

The governor, who commended the philanthropic nature of Chief Igbinedion, said his government will ensure the completion of the Okada Road dualisation project.

He said: “We all know that the role of government is to enable all-round development of the society and when you find a person like Chief Igbinedion who, in the last 40 years, decided to bring development into this axis of the state, I believe that the government has a responsibility to support and enable what he is doing in Okada.

“As part of what we are doing as a government, we are putting together a 30-year development plan for Edo State so that future governments that come will not say they don’t know what to do. “Part of this plan involves the master planning of several towns and cities in Edo because we need to move the population out of the main cities of Benin, Ekpoma and Auchi.”

