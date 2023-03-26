Obasanjo, Ohanaeze, others warn against ethnic profiling

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned against the dangers of the conspiracy against the Igbos of the South East, which he described as Igbo Phobia. He stated that it would not mean well for the unity and development of the country. Obasanjo, who spoke at the one year anniversary celebration of the regime of Gov Charles Soludo in Awka, further insisted that a of all the appointments that he made while in office as President, that of Soludo as Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) governor and the appointment of Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Minister for Finance stood out. “When I appointed Prof Charles Soludo as my Economic Adviser, I worked with him very well and I was highly impressed with him. So, I chose to appoint him as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN and he was one governor of CBN that was not from the commercial bank and he performed wonderfully well.

“But on one occasion, somebody came to me and said ‘you completely ruined the economy of this country by appointing an Igbo person Minister for Finance and another Igbo person Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria’ “That is what I call Igbophobia. It remains, it persists and I like what Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu said and I believe him whole and entire.”

“I believe that on the 13th of January 1970, Biafra died and was buried in the house of my friend, Simon Okeke at Amichi and I believe we have to go back to the scripture that we must conquer evil with good and wherever you find yourself and people are are afraid of you, try to be friendly with them and be good to them and that is the only way to conquer evil with good.”

“I appointed Soludo and Okonjo-Iweala and I think probably that of all the appointments that I made while in office, these two appointments were the best.” Obasanjo, while congratulating Soludo over his achievements within one year in office, further posited that his position as Anambra State governor was more of an appetizer and that the higher position is still awaiting him after being governor.

“I commend you for what you are doing in Anambra State and if in one year, you can do so much with your lean resources and carry out massive road construction of 261 km of roads, then you will do a lot in the three years.” Speaking earlier, Soludo had noted that with the four pillars of his administration, which have been put to use within one year, the state would be coasting to great infrastructural development. Soludo recalled that his first one year in office saw the employment of 5,000 teachers, 400 medical personnel, as well as the construction of 261km of roads. He noted that the all revenue leakages have been plugged as well as the reconstruction of the public properties destroyed by the gunmen. He further announced that the fight against insecurity has received appreciable success, adding that his administration is poised towards ensuring that its campaign promises are kept for the good of the state. Meanwhile, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has warned against attacks of the Igbo in different parts of the country. According to the National Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, Ndigbo in Lagos and Rivers states suffered unprecedented attacks, intimidation and threats before, during and after the Presidential and National Assembly elections as well as Governorship and State Assembly elections and were not allowed to exercise their franchise. He also said that their sources of livelihood were destroyed resulting to colossal losses running into hundreds of billions of naira. He said that it was saddening, even when no Igbo man contested election in the states while politicians of Yoruba extraction, who contested and won elections in various parts of the country were embraced with joy and jubilation by people of the area. Okeke-Ogene reminded the masterminds of these attacks and intimidation that nobody has a monopoly of violence and noted that Ndigbo in Northern parts of Nigeria lived peacefully with their hosts throughout the elections and participated actively in the election processes without apprehension. Also speaking at the one year anniversary of the administration of Gov Charles Soludo, an Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu said: “We had a meeting of our people and we resolved that never again would our people be attacked in Lagos because the socioeconomic development of Lagos State was largely contributed to by Ndigbo and nobody can wish that away and we have made great investments in Lagos State.” “We have no problems with the Yoruba at all but those carrying out those attacks are political rascals and not the people you are calling Yoruba and we shall be interfacing with the government and people of Lagos State in order to put a stop to this nonsense” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...