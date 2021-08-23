Metro & Crime

Obasanjo, Okowa, Oritshejafor, others pay homage to Olu of Warri

Posted on 2021-08-23

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and his predecessor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan were part of the coronation thanksgiving of the Olu of Warri, HRM Tshola Emiko, the Ogiame Atuwatse III.

 

The former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritshejafor; Delta State Deputy Governor, Barr Kingsley Otuaro and Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori were also in attendance.

 

Ogiame Atuwatse III was crowned as the 21st Olu of Warri on Saturday at Ode-Itsekiri, ancestral home of the Itsekiri, in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

 

The former President who paid homage to the monarch by kneeling before him, charged him to work for the unity, peace and progress of the kingdom, his state and Nigeria at large. Obasanjo, who was highly elate  to have witnessed the enthronement of the last three Olus, prayed not to further witness a new one.

 

He said: “The position you occupy today is given to you by God. If God has given you a role to perform, you will be offending God if you fail to perform that task. I pray for you for long life and prosperity.

 

“Be very close to God in whatever situation you may find yourself and God will surely make a way for you.” He said the title “Majesty” carried along with it a lot of responsibilities, but expressed confidence that the monarch had started well and would lead the Itsekiri people to a new dawn. Governor Okowa who described the monarch as a “man of peace” urged him to work for the unity of the Iwere nation. He said, “I know that the Lord God has chosen you to ascend the throne at this time.

 

It is a time for healing and a time for your Majesty to ensure that the kingdom comes together.

 

“I know that some people can be very stubborn, but I urge you to extend the olive branch to them and I know that it will be well with the Itsekiri people. You have a lot of work to do, not just in Itsekiri nation but in the entire nation.”

 

The Governor expressed optimism that his reign will truly bring peace and development.

 

The Guest Preacher, Apostle Tomi Arayomi said God ordained the monarch to rule at a time like this in the history of mankind.

 

He maintained that God is willing to partner with people who are willing to partner with the spirit of God. And urged the monarch to be steadfast in prayers and loving to his subjects

