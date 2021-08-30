Obasanjo, Ooni charge Olota to unite subjects

…as Obalanlege celebrates 55th birthday

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojájá II, at the weekend charged the Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, to unite all the Awori Kingdom as this will surely bring development to the area. Speaking during the Obalanlege’s 55th birthday at the Olota’s Palace on Saturday, Obasanjo said he was happy to be part of the celebration and could attest to the development recorded within the community since the emergence of the king. Obasanjo revealed how he was consulted alongside many others by the king on how to rule the kingdom and was happy that the paramount ruler has taken the community forward from where it was before his ascension to the throne. The former President prayed that the reign of the king would be known for good as people are already feeling the impact of development in the kingdom.

“What you told me when you became the king was that you want Ota town to develop, and you want me to be part of it which I gave you my assurance that very soon, whoever visit Nigeria without coming to Ota Kingdom, he only visited a village,” Obasanjo said. “I really want to thank you and God for something that you have been doing, that is the unity, that is necessary for peace, security, solidarity, development, growth, and progress of Ota, you took that as paramount, because wherever there is no unity, it always have adverse effect on relationship, and where relationship is not what it supposed to be, development will not happen there.” While felicitating with the king, Obasanjo prayed that in his time, the community will be known for greater things and not just about Obasanjo Farm as he said there will be a lot of investment that will make Ota bigger and more exposed to the world, especially the progress recorded within a short time of becoming king. Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, was represented at the occasion by the Deputy Gover- nor, Engr (Mrs) Noimot Salako Oyedele, who also called on the Olota of Ota to continue with his good work. According to her, the king already recorded a lot of achievement since he became the king and she prayed to God to grant the king Wisdom to continue ruling the community.

