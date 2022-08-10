News

Obasanjo, Osaghae, Emokpae proffer solutions to Nigeria’s problems

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has again lamented that all is not well in Nigeria, thereby advising Nigerians to make the right choice next year in order to conquer the challenges of insecurity and poverty.

Obasanjo, who said insecurity feeds on poverty and vice-versa, stressed that now is the time for the nation to make the right choice to avoid being consumed by insecurity and poverty.

Likewise, he advised Nigerians not to give up on prayers but consider it as one of the key strategies needed for the tide to turn in the favour of the country.

Speaking in Lagos on Wednesday at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) as the Special Guest of Honour at the 15th annual lecture of the Wilson Badejo Foundation (WBF), themed: ‘Overcoming the twin challenge of poverty and insecurity in Nigeria’, he stressed that anyone who thinks all is well with the nation needs to be examined.

“Seriously Nigeria is not where it is supposed to be today. If anyone says contrary then he or she needs to be examined.

“My late friend Ahmed was always annoyed anytime we say let us pray for Nigeria. He will say ‘look you are tempting God. God has given you everything that you need, what are you praying for?’ God gave you resources and you squandered it and you will be praying to God believing that God will answer.

“I said to Ahmed that what is good needs prayers so that it will continue to be good. I told him that even at that, we still need prayers as a nation because what is good needs prayers and what is not so good needs prayers so that it will have to be good.”

Professor Eghosa Osaghae, DG NIIA and Guest Speaker at the occasion, harped on the need for a more diversified approach in bringing positive changes in Nigeria.

WBF Chairman, Dr. Osaren Emokpae on his part reiterated the NGO commitment in defining a better future for Nigeria, while encouraging patriotism and voting in the 2023 General Elections, considering “competence and character not tribal, religious inclinations or primordial considerations.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Retailer groups sue Fed over debit card swipe fees

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Two retail associations have filed a lawsuit seeking to have the Federal Reserve Board of Governors lower its 10-year-old cap on “swipe” fees banks charge to process debit card transactions, claiming the agency wrongly applied federal law and that merchants have paid billions of dollars more than intended by Congress while banks’ costs have fallen, […]
News

Police commission promotes AIG, CP, 167 SPs, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…stands down elevation of 112 others The Police Service Commission (PSC), Friday, said it had approved the promotion of 175 senior police officers to the next ranks. It, however, stood down the elevation of a total of 112 other officers, over what it claimed, was the failure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. […]
News

Ugwuanyi swears in Ozoemena as Enugu Acting Chief Judge

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following the retirement of Hon. Justice Ngozi Priscilla Emehelu, the immediate past Chief Judge of Enugu State from the service of the State Judiciary on September 7, 2021, the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday swore in Hon. Justice AfojuluRaymondOzoemena as the Chief Judge in acting capacity. While swearing in Hon. Justice Ozoemena as the acting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica