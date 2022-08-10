Obasanjo, Osaghae, Emokpae proffer solutions to Nigeria’s problems

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has again lamented that all is not well in Nigeria, thereby advising Nigerians to make the right choice next year in order to conquer the challenges of insecurity and poverty.

Obasanjo, who said insecurity feeds on poverty and vice-versa, stressed that now is the time for the nation to make the right choice to avoid being consumed by insecurity and poverty.

Likewise, he advised Nigerians not to give up on prayers but consider it as one of the key strategies needed for the tide to turn in the favour of the country.

Speaking in Lagos on Wednesday at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) as the Special Guest of Honour at the 15th annual lecture of the Wilson Badejo Foundation (WBF), themed: ‘Overcoming the twin challenge of poverty and insecurity in Nigeria’, he stressed that anyone who thinks all is well with the nation needs to be examined.

“Seriously Nigeria is not where it is supposed to be today. If anyone says contrary then he or she needs to be examined.

“My late friend Ahmed was always annoyed anytime we say let us pray for Nigeria. He will say ‘look you are tempting God. God has given you everything that you need, what are you praying for?’ God gave you resources and you squandered it and you will be praying to God believing that God will answer.

“I said to Ahmed that what is good needs prayers so that it will continue to be good. I told him that even at that, we still need prayers as a nation because what is good needs prayers and what is not so good needs prayers so that it will have to be good.”

Professor Eghosa Osaghae, DG NIIA and Guest Speaker at the occasion, harped on the need for a more diversified approach in bringing positive changes in Nigeria.

WBF Chairman, Dr. Osaren Emokpae on his part reiterated the NGO commitment in defining a better future for Nigeria, while encouraging patriotism and voting in the 2023 General Elections, considering “competence and character not tribal, religious inclinations or primordial considerations.”

