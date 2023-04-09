News

Obasanjo, Osinbajo, Osoba, others bid Ajibola farewell

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba were among prominent Nigerians who bid the former Attorney- General of the Federation, Prince Bola Ajibola, farewell in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Ajibola, a former Judge of the International Court of Justice at the Hague in the Netherlands, died at a Lagos hospital on Sunday, aged 89. He was buried within the sprawling Islamic Mission for Africa (IMA) premises, at the centre he established decades ago in Abeokuta. The burial ceremony was also attended by the Deputy Governor of the state, Noimot Salako- Oyedele, the Chief Justice of the state, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu and the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheik Sa’dallah Bamgbola, among other notable Nigerians. The remains of Ajibola were interred after Janazah prayer led by the Chief Imam. Osinbajo while paying tributes to Ajibola, described the late world jurist as a father, boss and mentor. “Prince Bola Ajibola was someone I worked with as a Special Adviser when he was Federal Attorney General and one thing he demonstrated was his belief for Nigeria, and that one could serve in the public domain with integrity. “I am sad that he is no more. As Segun, his first born has said that I am actually his first born.

It’s a great honour that I know him and he mentored me,” Osinbajo said. Osoba described the late Prince of Owu kingdom as a passionate personality whose interest in education and law cannot be rivalled. Osoba noted that Ajibola had to sell almost all his properties to set up a university, when the burden to contribute to the development of education in the country was rife. “Ajibola was a thorough Prince of Egbaland, who believed in the legacies of our forefathers. “He invested everything he had into education and law in Egbaland, Nigeria and the world as judge of the world court in The Hague. We will miss him,” Osoba said.

