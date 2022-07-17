Obasanjo, others to grace Wilson Badejo Foundation annual lecture

Former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is part of the personalities expected at the 15th annual lecture of Wilson Badejo Foundation (WBF), organisers have said. Obasanjo is to attend as father of the day at the public lecture themed:’Overcoming the Twin Challenge of Poverty and Insecurity in Nigeria: The Way Forward’, holding on Wednesday, August 10 at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos.

Also expected is the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina as well as the Founder, LAPO, Dr. Godwin Ehigimusoe, Former Registrar, West Africa (WAEC), Dr. Iyi Uwadiae and others.

A statement signed by WBF Secretary, Prof. K. K. Kembota stated:”Many months after the transition of the founding Chairman and co-chair person of Wilson Badejo Foundation (WBF), the late Rev. Dr. Wilson Badejo and his wife, Rev. Mrs. Yinka Badejo.

The foundation, under the new chairmanship of Dr. Osaren Emokpae will be having the WBF 15th Annual Lecture on Wednesday, August 10 2022.It holds at Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos with Prof. Eghosa Osagie, Director General, NIIA as the guest speaker

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...