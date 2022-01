Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has paid a condolence visit to the family of Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, the 20th Soun of Ogbomosoland.

The former President was received by the Ayabas, Princes, Princesses, executive chiefs and Mogajis.

Obasanjo extolled the virtues of the late monarch, while recalling his first contact with the late Oba Oyewumi in Jos, Plateau state in 1961.

He, however, charged children of the late monarch to sustain the good legacies of Oba Oyewumi.

