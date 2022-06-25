News

Obasanjo: Picking Atiku as my Vice was a mistake 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday said one of his mistakes in life was picking former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as his running mate during the 1999 Presidential election.

Obasanjo, who described Atiku’s choice as his Vice President as one of his “genuine mistakes”, said despite making the mistake, God saved him in the end.

The former President made the disclosure while answering questions, posed by students from selected secondary schools that, participated in the final of the  National Exhibition and Awards, organised by Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE).

The event, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State, featured presentations and exhibitions of some products, made by students of the participating schools.

Obasanjo and his former number two man, Atiku had a running battle during the build up to the 2003 elections.

It is believed that Atiku, who is now contesting the number seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worked against the third term ambition of Obasanjo and this led to the former President not supporting Atiku in his Presidential ambition.

Obasanjo, while reminiscencing on his life and achievements both as Military Head of State and a civilian President, said he had made many genuine mistakes in his life, but God made him to overcome.

The former President, who interacted with the students in a questions and answers session, said: “One of the mistakes I made was picking my Number Two when I wanted to become the President. But because it was a genuine mistake God saved me.

“The second one (mistake) was when Abacha wanted to arrest me. When. Abacha wanted to arrest me, I was told by the American ambassador that they will arrest me and that America has asked that I should be given an asylum. I said no. It could have been a mistake because I could have lost my life.

“I will say there are many things that could have been a mistake but God saved me from them all.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Grid collapse plunges Nigeria into darkness

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Nigeria was yesterday rocked by a nationwide blackout as Electricity System, also known as the power grid, suffered the second collapse in two weeks. The last collapse happened on Friday, November 13.   The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which confirmed the total collapse of the system, stated that multiple trippings led to the collapse […]
News Top Stories

LG Poll: Lagos restricts movement on Saturday

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Government yesterday announced restriction on movement across the state between 8am and 3pm on Saturday. The state government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said that restriction was to enable the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to conduct a successful council election. The statement […]
News

AstraZeneca vaccine safe, no adverse effect – Govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Nigerian governors have declared that AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and with no adverse effect. The state chief executives, who were administered with the vaccine said: “So far the vaccines have not shown any signs of side-effects as is widely rumoured.” The governors who met on Wednesday, were briefed by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) COVID-19 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica