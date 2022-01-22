Obasanjo rejects appeal to return to PDP

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has rejected a request from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for him to return to the party.

Obasanjo said on Saturday that nothing can make him return to the party.

He made this known when the National Chairman of PDP, Iyorchia Ayu led four former governors and members of the party’s National Working Committee to visit him at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Obasanjo emphasized that since the day he tore his PDP card, he stopped being a member of the party, adding that he also vowed not to be a member of any political party on that day.

He, however, said he will continue to be a statesman and always be there in the interest of the country at large for anybody who wants his advice.

“I’m no longer in partisan politics and there is nothing that can bring back. Anybody who wants my advice, I will always be there in the best interest of Nigeria.

“Whatever I do in my own life…because I became president on the platform of PDP, PDP will continue to be part of my life. Since the day I tore my PDP card, that was the day I ceased to be a member of PDP. That day I vowed not to be a member of any political party. I will continue to be a statesman,” Obasanjo said.

In his response, Ayu told Obasanjo that: “If you leave PDP, the blood of PDP will never leave you”.

He said the party would always require his fatherly advice towards governance in Nigeria.

The delegation on the visit to Obasanjo included PDP Vice-Presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Peter Obi; former Governors, Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo), Liyel Imoke (Cross River) and Donald Duke (Cross River).

The Deputy National Chairman of PDP (South), Taofeek Arapaja, and other party officials were also part of the entourage.

