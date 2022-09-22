News

Obasanjo shares secrets of longevity

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday shared five secrets to living a long and healthy lifestyle. Obasanjo b said people from 60 years and above must engage in good diets that are nutritious and balanced in addition to getting enough rest. The octogenarian gave the advice when the Ogun and Oyo States Senior Citizens Club paid him a visit at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta. Obasanjo advised the senior citizens to embrace a lifestyle devoid of unhealthy habits and loneliness, anyone who has attained the age of 60, must adopt five behavioural attitudes.
The former military leader highlighted lifestyles as Diet, Rest, Exercise, Medical Attention And Social Interaction, with the acronym (DREAMS), as those things that elderly people need to practice to live their old age in good health. Obasanjo, who lamented that the government in Nigeria does not have any adequate care programme for the aged and elderly, counselled the senior citizens to engage themselves in daily physical exercise; get a checkup every 6-months intervals, as well as socialise to kill boredom and loneliness.

 

