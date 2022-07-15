News

Obasanjo, Sirleaf Johnson, Koroma bag Zambia highest honour

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo was yesterday honoured with the Zambia highest award of the Order of the Eagle. Obasanjo was honoured by Zambian President, Hakainde Hichilema, at a colourful ceremony held in Lusaka, the country’s capital. The Special Assistant to Obasanjo on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta. According to the statement, former President of Liberia, Ellen Sirleaf Johnson and that of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma also got similar honour at the ceremony. Akinyemi hinted that, the honours were con- tained in a government official gazette, which was made available on Wednesday.

In the publication with No 7146, Vol. LVIII, No. 72, the gazette notice No.1067 of 2022 of the Constitution of Zambia notifying the public on the honours, was signed by the Acting Secretary of the Cabinet, P.K Kangwa. He said: “The Presidential Honours and Awards (Conferment) Notice, 2022. It is notified for public information that in exercise of the powers contained in Article 92 (2)(g) of the Constitution of Zambia, the President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, will, at the Special investiture ceremony to be held on 14th July, 2022, confer Honours and Awards specified in the schedule on the persons named in the schedule.”

 

Our Reporters

